You don’t Have to be bored if you get stuck at home!
If you end up going into a self-quarantine you might want to think of a few things other then having enough food and supplies for two weeks. What are you going to do with all that time! After you have exaughested Netflix and internet browsing. What are you going to do?
Introducing Google Arts & Culture and over 500 museums and galleries from all over the worlk to bring you virtual tours and online exhibits from some of the the biggest museums.
British Museum, London
Guggenheim Museum, New York
National Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C.
Musée d’Orsay, Paris
Pergamon Museum, Berlin
Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam
To see all they have to offer just click HERE