You Decide, Is a taco a sandwich?

A judge in Fort Wayne, Indiana recently ruled that tacos and burritos are considered sandwiches. The judge made the ruling as part of a court case between a restaurant owner and a county commissioner. The restaurant owner told the commission that tacos and burritos are sandwiches. The county disagreed until the judge ruled, “The Court agrees with Quintana that tacos and burritos are Mexican-style sandwiches, and the original Written Commitment does not restrict potential restaurants to only American cuisine-style sandwiches. Local residents are split over whether or not tacos are sandwiches.

