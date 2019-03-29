You could make $19,000 while staying in bed

NASA will pay people 19-thousand dollars to stay in bed for two months. NASA and the German and European space agencies say they’re looking for 24 volunteers to “spend 60 days lying down.” It’s a study on bed rest to research how the body changes in weightlessness. Researchers say bed rest is like weightlessness. The study will be conducted from September to December this year in the German city of Cologne. Volunteers will eat, exercise, get dressed, even shower while lying flat in bed. Researchers are looking for 12 women and 12 men to volunteer. Applications are available on the German Aerospace Agency website.