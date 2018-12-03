You Could Be Losing Six Days a Year by Hitting Snooze on Your Alarm

If You’re like me you hit the snooze button on your alarm clock at least once every morning. Well listen to this…. According to a new study, you could be losing up to six ENTIRE days every year just by hitting the snooze button.

The study found that around 36% of people hit the snooze button an average of four times every morning, and each of those snoozes is nine minutes.

So when you add that up over the standard working year of 48 weeks, it comes out to six whole days. Here’s the complete story from Daily Mail.