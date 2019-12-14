You: Coffee Queen? Get Paid to Live in a Castle & Drink Coffee
Cinderella's Castle at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. is seen on Friday, Jan. 26,2006. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
It’s true. A company wants to pay you $5,000, to live in a castle for a week, with your BFF, as a “Coffee Queen.”
Gevalia Kaffe has a job, which you should apply for.
The coffee company offers a contest, for one lucky person to become a “Coffee Queen,” live in a castle, and drink unlimited coffee, with your bestie.
The castle, which is in Scotland, has two bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and sits on 32 acres of land.
You must enter the contest by December 21st, at gevaliacoffeequeen.com.