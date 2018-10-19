You Can Win a Year of Free Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee , Here’s How
By Roy Gregory
Oct 19, 2018 @ 7:48 AM
This is the Dunkin' Donuts log on a shop in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

If you don’t have a Halloween costume yet, here’s an idea if you’re willing to SELL OUT. And, let’s be honest, we’re all willing to sell out. Dunkin’ Donuts is holding a contest this Halloween where you can win $1,000 and a year’s worth of coffee if you dress up like . . . Dunkin’ Donuts.
What does that entail? That’s up to you, and the more creative you are, the better your chances.
You can enter the contest by posting a photo of yourself anytime between now and November 1st in your Dunkin’ Donuts costume using the hashtag #DunkinDressUpContest. Here’s the full story from Delish.

