You Can Win a Year of Free Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee , Here’s How

If you don’t have a Halloween costume yet, here’s an idea if you’re willing to SELL OUT. And, let’s be honest, we’re all willing to sell out. Dunkin’ Donuts is holding a contest this Halloween where you can win $1,000 and a year’s worth of coffee if you dress up like . . . Dunkin’ Donuts.

What does that entail? That’s up to you, and the more creative you are, the better your chances.

You can enter the contest by posting a photo of yourself anytime between now and November 1st in your Dunkin’ Donuts costume using the hashtag #DunkinDressUpContest. Here’s the full story from Delish.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BpCY9u1F6HR/?utm_source=ig_embed