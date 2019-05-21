You Can Visit The Kansas Town That Inspired Pixar’s “Cars”
By Roy Gregory
|
May 21, 2019 @ 6:23 AM

Situated along the famed Route 66 is the Kansas town that inspired Radiator Springs in Pixar’s Cars films.
Located in the southeast corner of the state is Galena, which has taken well to its newfound notoriety. Outside many of the local establishments, replicas from the movie appear, complete with eyes in the windshields.
There’s even a “Greetings from Galena” mural painted on the brickwork of a corner building, featuring the character Mater at a gas station.
Fans are certainly welcome to visit. But those who can’t make it should check out the official Facebook page, Cars on the Route. Here’s more from Inside the Magic.

