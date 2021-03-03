You can tour the magnificent “Jewel of Joliet” once againe.
I have had the pleasure over the past few years to preform on the stage of this beautiful theatre. My name is even on the wall in the ready room along with some of the greatest artists of our time, including Willy, and now YOU have a change to experience this one of a kind venue that lives right here in our own back yard ad the Rialto Square Theatre brings back their Tuesday Tours!
Often referred to as the “Jewel of Joliet,” the magnificent Rialto Square Theatre is considered one of the ten most beautiful theatres in the nation. The building reflects Greek, Roman and Byzantine architecture.
You’ll take a walk through the Esplanade, or inner lobby, designed after the Hall of Mirrors in the palace of Versailles near Paris. You will view the Rotunda, surrounded by 18-Corinthian-style columns and surmounted by a dome very similar to the Pantheon in Rome. And you’ll even go on stage and visit the green room!
Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased at the time of tour.
