You Can Stay Will Seth Rogen for $42 a night!

Seth Rogen has announced a collaboration with Airbnb, where a few lucky people can get a one-of-a-kind experience. The Airbnb stay includes a mid-century Hollywood Hills creative lair, ceramics equipment, LA views, and late-night snacks. Rogen will teach ceramics, provide Houseplant-curated vinyl, and showcase an array of psychotropic ashtrays. The one-night stays are on Feb. 15, 16, and 17 and cost $42 a night, and you can try to get them on the Airbnb website. What celeb would you want to stay in an Airbnb with for a night?