You Can Order Girl Scout Cookies Online for Home Delivery
The coronavirus hit during peak Girl Scout Cookie season.
Due to social distancing, the young ladies could not be outside interacting with the public selling cookies.
Well, have no fear, cookie season is not over yet.
Operations have been moved online!
Through their program, Girl Scouts Cookie Care, cookies cost $5 a box and can be delivered to your door. Here’s the complete story from the Today Show.
To get your Girl Scout Cookies delivered to your door, CLICK HERE and enter your zip code to see a list of nearby options.