You Can Now Get Your Pet’s Face On Your Suitcase
By Roy Gregory
|
May 17, 2019 @ 6:22 AM

Since many suitcases look identical, especially when rounding the airport’s baggage carousel, many people will add a unique strap or tie a ribbon on the handle in order to pick theirs out easier.
But why settle for ho-hum when you can have this: a full-luggage sized photo of your pet’s face.
The company Firebox sells personalized covers in three stretchable varieties that will accommodate almost any bag.
Just head to their Pet Head Case website, upload a pic of Fido, and when the polyester-spandex piece arrives, just wrap it on. An easy solution to a common problem. It’s a great idea, but is it durable? You can find out more thru Insider here.

