You Can Get a Rebate for your Whole Thanksgiving Dinner From Walmart… and Ibotta…

Nov 19, 2020 @ 9:38am
FILE- In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, a shopper loads her car after shopping at a Walmart in Pittsburgh. May 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Walmart has a way for you to score a free Thanksgiving dinner.

They’ve teamed up with several brands that sell typical Thanksgiving dinner items… Nine, in total.

All you have to do is buy those specific products; then go through the Ibotta rebate app to scan the receipt proving you brought the items, and they will give users the refund for the meal.  That’s it.  Of course, there is a limited selection.

