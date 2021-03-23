      Weather Alert

Get a free glazed doughnut at Krispy Kreme!

Mar 23, 2021 @ 6:51am
Until the end of the year, if you take your vaccination card to any Krispy Kreme location in the US, you can get a free glazed doughnut each day, the company said in a news release.The card must show one or two shots of any of the Covid-19 vaccines to qualify, and it must be redeemed at a store. You don’t need to buy anything to get your daily free doughnut.
“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer.
