You Can Earn $1000 by Binge-Watching All 20 Marvel Movies

If you’re looking to make some extra cash there’s a website offering a person $1,000 to binge watch all 20 Marvel superhero movies back-to-back.

Besides the cash, the winning applicant will get Marvel prizes that will include every Marvel film on Blu-Ray.

If you get the job you must live-tweet during the binge and tag cabletv.com in every tweet.

If you feel like you’re perfect for the job just go to the same website and apply now. Here’s the complete story from ABC-7 Chicago.

Do you think the binge is worth $1000 or should it be more?