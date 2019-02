HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 22: Carrie Underwood attends the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel on June 22, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood’s Nashville-area home is on the market for $1.45 million. The 7,000 sq. ft. Brentwood, TN estate was purchased by Carrie in 2007. It features four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, a wet bar, fitness center, tennis court, and two-story closet and dressing room. Here’s the pictures and listing from Taste of Country.

Carrie showed a picture on Instagram sharing that they are packed and ready to move!