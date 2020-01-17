You Can Already Bet On How Long Demi Lovato’s Super Bowl Anthem Will Last
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Demi Lovato attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)
On Thursday, the NFL announced that pop star Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV – and you can already bet on how long her rendition will last.
The length of the national anthem is one of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets each year, and BetOnline.com has set the over/under at 1 minute, 56 seconds.
Bets can also be placed on the color of Lovato’s hair, the color of her microphone, whether or not she wears nail polish, and whether she’ll omit any words.
Last year, singer Gladys Knight hit the over with an anthem rendition that lasted two minutes and one second. Here are some of the Prop Bets from BetOnline.com.