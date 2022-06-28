      Weather Alert

Yorkville Summer Solstice Fest Ends On Wrong Note

Jun 28, 2022 @ 10:16am

The 9th annual Yorkville Summer Solstice and Indie Music Fest ended on a bad note this year. The Yorkville festival organizer Boyd Ingemunson discovered they were robbed of music equipment after the two day festival on Sunday morning. Once the festival was over Saturday night, organizers bundled up the equipment and covered it with tarp. On Sunday morning at 6 a.m. Ingemunson says the tarp was removed and speakers and monitors were taken.

The monitors are worth about $2500. A police report was filed but there were no cameras anywhere. The theft happened between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Anyone with information asked to call the Yorkville Police Department. The festival was attended by about 1,200 people.

Yorkville Summer Solstice – photo – Danella Seaver
Yorkville Summer Solstice – photo – Danella Seaver
Yorkville Summer Solstice- photo-Paul Mulligan
