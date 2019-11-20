Yes, they can hack your phone camera
Concerned your phone’s camera might be on without your knowledge? You have good reason to be. Google has disclosed a vulnerability making it possible for hackers to gain access to Android device cameras. The issue, affecting Pixel, Samsung, and other manufacturers, stems from a permission bypass. Checkmarx researchers found and even posted a YouTube video proving that hackers could secretly record and take photos.