98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Yes, Luke Combs Put a Baby Song on His New Album

March 24, 2023 5:42AM CDT
Share
Yes, Luke Combs Put a Baby Song on His New Album
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Luke Combs is on an incredible streak with all 15 of his singles reaching No. 1 on Billboard or Mediabase’s airplay charts. His new album Gettin’ Old is out Friday and he stopped by Taste of Country Nights to talk about it. He co-wrote 15 of the 18 tracks, including two about being a father to his son, Tex. Check out the full interview on the free Taste of Country app or wherever you get your podcasts to hear more about the album and his Entertainer of the Year win! #LukeCombs #GettinOld #TasteofCountryNights

More about:
#GettinOld
#LukeCombs
#TasteofCountryNights
Bossman
WCCQ

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
2

SLEEP SMARTER NOT HARDER: What Really Is the BEST Sleep Position? This.
3

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Daylight Savings Time Is Bad for Us? Here's What Doctors Say...
4

Does One Bad Night of Sleep Ruin Your Whole Week?
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Five Ways to Adjust to Daylight Saving Time

Recent Posts