Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham Reveals How He Feels About Walker

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - NOVEMBER 03: Ryan Bingham performs at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall on November 03, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

Ryan Bingham of Yellowstone recently addressed the fans’ desire for his character, Walker, on the show.

Ryan said of his character, “I think he is a loyal guy.”

He continued, “He’s loyal to Rip and the ranch and also just, I think, in his heart, he’s the kind of guy that wants to stay out of trouble as much as he can.”