‘Yellowstone’ Stars Move in Together, Purchase $4.6 Million Estate in California

June 19, 2023 11:00AM CDT
It’s not just that Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison, from Yellowstone, are dating.  They bought a $4.6 million Mediterranean estate in California, together.

And it’s got a lot of space for them to enjoy their love of horses.

Bingham and Harrison bought a 4-bed, 4-bath, 4,370 sq. ft. mansion in Topanga Canyo,n near LA.  The 10-acre compound sold for $4,580,000 on June 2.

Bingham’s character on Yellowstone is romantically involved with Harrison’s character Laramie, who was previously linked with Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith).

The couple revealed their real-life romance on April 12 by posting a kissing photo on Bingham’s Instagram.

