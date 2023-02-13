Yellowstone Spin-Off ‘6666’ – Will Matthew McConaughey Lead the Way?

09 November 2021, Brandenburg, Dobbrikow: A moose stands in a meadow. For several years now, a single free-ranging bull moose has been roaming the meadows of the Nuthetal valley. The animal, which originates from Poland, often seeks the proximity of cattle. In 2018, a yellow transmitter collar was put on the moose to document its routes. Photo: Ingolf König-Jablonski/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa (Photo by Ingolf König-Jablonski/picture alliance via Getty Images)

After this week’s reports that Yellowstone may stop production after season 5, there’s some good news.

Matthew McConaughey is in talks to appear in a Yellowstone spinoff, called “6666,” or “four sixes” to replace the show. It takes place in McConaughey’s home state of Texas.

Spoiler alert: Jimmy (Jefferson White) has already made his way there permanently, and Rip (Cole Hauser), Teeter (Jen Landon), Ryan (Ian Bohen), Walker (Ryan Bingham), and Jake (Jake Ream) are preparing to accompany the Dutton Ranch herd, as they migrate to acreage that has been leased from the 6666.

Since Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) also decided to migrate with her husband Rip, many of Yellowstone‘s most notable cast members have already arrived.

Fans have been wondering, now, if Kevin Costner will return for another season of the number one hit TV series.

Paramount Network has responded, tried to clarify the situation surrounding Costner. Negotiations have stalled between Kevin and Paramount. Producers, along with creator and writer Taylor Sheridan, are already working on contingency plans.

Paramount said, “We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come.”

The network continued, “Thanks to the brilliant mind of [series creator] Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent, with whom we’d love to partner.”

Reports have been leaking, that the network will end Yellowstone after season 5, and focus on building on the other spinoffs.

McConaughey has written “Greenlights,” appeared on TV to help victims of a mass shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, TX, and talked about a possible run for office, there.