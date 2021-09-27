‘Yellowstone’ Fans Ask Tim McGraw a Big Question about ‘1883’

“Yellowstone” fans are excited about Tim McGraw and Faith Hill portraying Margaret and James Dutton in the prequel tothe Peacock network’s “Yellowstone,” entitled “1883.” But they are wondering about something on social media.
The thing that has fans confused is the lack of set pictures of Faith Hill. “Tim, I have enjoyed watching you making 1883 but I can’t find Faith in character.” A fan jokes. “Is Faith hiding in the wagons? Is that why she tagged there?” another fan commented.
A few days ago, McGraw gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the set of “1883,” with pictures of himself on the set, surrounded by horses, wagons, and other period-appropriate props. The country singer got lots of words of support from co-stars and colleagues in the comments. “Can’t wait!!” wrote Jefferson White, who plays Jimmy Hurdstrom on “Yellowstone.” “Amazing!” wrote Oscar-winning actress, Octavia Spencer.
Tim and Faith’s 19-year-old daughter, Audrey, also showed support, by commenting with several “I love You” hand emojis.