‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan’s Wife Is a Real Cowgirl

“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan does a good job of telling a country story; but he may have done even better by snagging a real cowgirl.
Sheridan’s wife, Nicole, is a model, an actress and she knows a thing or two about competitive cutting, in December 2020 she won the Carity Foundation team ride, calling it the “highlight” of her life.
As for acting, Nicole doesn’t go after too many roles now but you can catch her work on YouTube. There is an Old Navy commercial and some a Vogue, Marie Claire, and her latest Cowgirl magazine cover you may find online.
Currently, Nicole’s main role has been working on “Nic’s Bar,” hanging on the set of one of Sheridan’s many shows and showing her support of the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center on Instagram.