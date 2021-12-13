Tim McGraw re-cuts “The Cowboy In Me” for Yellowstone.

Over the weekend Tim McGraw and Faith Hill attended the world premiere of 1883 alongside co-stars Billy Bob Thorton and Sam Elliott. 1883 and Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan asked McGraw to re-cut his 2002 hit The Cowboy in Me for the series.
“Ah, man I’m such a huge fan of Yellowstone, so when Taylor (Sheridan) asked me to do an acoustic version of Cowboy in Me and he didn’t tell me what scene it was for. And I said Of course I will. I mean anytime I can get a song in Yellowstone, and certainly be involved with the flashback scences that we did and filming 1883. It’s a big family of great people, and a lot of talented people. So, um I was pretty excited about it.”
Find the new version of The Cowboy in Me wherever you get music. And get set for the 1883 streaming premiere December 19th on Paramount plus