98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

‘Yellowstone’ Adds New Love Interest for Upcoming Season 5

October 12, 2022 4:51PM CDT
Share
‘Yellowstone’ Adds New Love Interest for Upcoming Season 5
(Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images for Cannes Lions)

When the popular Paramount Network series Yellowstone returns with fresh episodes, Carter (Finn Little) will have Orli Gottesman as a love interest.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the 16-year-old actor will take on the part of Halie, a “confident, fun, and gregarious girl who gravitates toward Carter.”

Carter was played by Little in Season 4 of Yellowstone when Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) took him under her wing after both of his parents passed away and left him on his own. He was taken in by her and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), but the journey was difficult for everyone.

Season 5 of Yellowstone was shot on location in Montana in mid-May. The start of the new season is set for November 13th.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Clean That Coffee Maker Reservoir - Here's Why
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Dirtiest Areas inside a Plane - Probably Not What You Expect
4

Zac Brown Band and Jimmy Buffett Hop on the ‘Same Boat’ for New Duet - Despite Illness
5

Bret Michaels Sang with Loretta Lynn Weeks Ago - Reveals 'Heavy Heart'

Recent Posts