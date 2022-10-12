‘Yellowstone’ Adds New Love Interest for Upcoming Season 5

(Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images for Cannes Lions)

When the popular Paramount Network series Yellowstone returns with fresh episodes, Carter (Finn Little) will have Orli Gottesman as a love interest.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the 16-year-old actor will take on the part of Halie, a “confident, fun, and gregarious girl who gravitates toward Carter.”

Carter was played by Little in Season 4 of Yellowstone when Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) took him under her wing after both of his parents passed away and left him on his own. He was taken in by her and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), but the journey was difficult for everyone.

Season 5 of Yellowstone was shot on location in Montana in mid-May. The start of the new season is set for November 13th.