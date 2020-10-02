Yara Shahidi, 2 Chainz, Rapsody partners with Sprite to inspire Black voters
Freeform/Andrew EcclesSprite wants to spread an important message to voters ahead of the upcoming 2020 election.
Disney’s Tinkerbell Yara Shahidi, Grammy-winning rapper 2 Chainz and Rapsody have partnered with Sprite to inspire Black voters to use their voices and get involved in November’s election.
The “Create Your Future” voter education program offers young creators a platform focused on the importance of voting using the brand’s resources, reach and partners in the hip-hop community to amplify these expressions.
Six emerging artists will create pieces about the importance of voting to educate Sprite fans.
Fans on social media are encouraged to share their reasons for voting by mentioning @Sprite with #CreateYourFuture on Twitter, Snapchat and YouTube.
Head to Sprite.com/CreateYourFuture for educational voting resources and more information on the artists custom designs, which will be released this month.
Election Day is November 3rd. Are you registered to vote?
By Rachel George
