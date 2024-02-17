98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

X-Men Show Reboot Gets Release Date!

February 16, 2024 6:05PM CST
’90s kids rejoice!

Disney+ has announced the release date and trailer for the upcoming reboot of “X-Men: The Animated Series!”

The series, called “X-Men ’97,” takes place where the original Fox series left off.

And, in case you were wondering, the theme seems to be like the original!

The show will begin streaming on March 20, but check out the trailer now via Marvel Entertainment on YouTube.

What do you want to see in this new “X-Men” series? Who is your favorite “X-Men” character and why?

