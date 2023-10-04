Wynonna Reveals How She and her Mother – The Judds – Learned to Think About Charity

Wynonna Judd recently opened up to People about her mother, Naomi Judd’s, stance on charitable giving.

She offered a look into their life when she was young: “She was a hard, hard, strict single parent, and she said, ‘Give it away. You’re supposed to only keep the cup for yourself, and you give away the overflow.”

The 59-year-old philanthropist – who has contributed to organizations like the Children’s Miracle Network, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Habitat for Humanity – continued, “So you keep enough for yourself, but then you give away the overflow. And that’s what I’ve been doing now for 40 years.”

Wynonna just won the People’s Choice Country Champion Award; and she’s going out on a solo tour.

NBC announced Tuesday (October 3rd) that Wynonna Judd will host Christmas at the Opry.

According to People, she was joined by Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton, Kelly Clarkson, Mitchcell Tenpenny, Trace Adkins and more for the two-hour special recorded live at the historic Nashville music venue on October 3rd.

The show will air December 7th on NBC, before it streams the following day, on Peacock.