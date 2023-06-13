Wynonna Judd & Trisha Yearwood Have Recorded A New Song Together

Trisha Yearwood and Wynonna Judd have finally collaborated in the studio after working in the industry for decades.

Yearwood said, “I do want to talk about — since you brought it up — that we have done a little something together in the studio.”

Judd added, “It’s so good. I wish we could play it today, but you’ll have to wait.”

Yearwood continued, “I think it’s coming out in the fall. I think the album’s coming out in the fall.”

She added, “Really the first take was kind of like, ‘Ok, that was cool. Do you wanna do it again just because it’s fun?’ It’s so cool to sing with somebody that just makes you elevate your game to another level. It was such a joy. Such a joy to sing with you.”

What two other country singers would you like to see work together that haven’t yet?