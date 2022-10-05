Wynonna Judd says The Judds’ final tour is “going to heal me” after mom Naomi Judd’s death

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Wynonna Judd is currently in the midst of The Judds’ farewell tour, a trek that she originally planned with her mom and duet partner, Naomi Judd.

But things changed after they announced the string of dates. Naomi died by suicide on April 30 at the age of 76 after a lifelong battle with mental illness. Wynonna ultimately decided to go ahead with the tour, albeit reconfigured as an all-star girls’ night with a rotating cast of guest performers, including Trisha Yearwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde and others.

Though stepping out onstage without Naomi is a difficult and emotional experience, Wynonna says that the tour is a chance for both her and the audience to close a chapter of the legendary mother-daughter duo’s career.

“This is my opportunity to step into a situation that I don’t know that I am ready to do what I’m about to do, but I think it’s going to heal me,” the singer tells People.

She hopes that it’ll be a similarly cathartic experience for the concertgoers, many of whom have been fans of the Judds for decades and are also grieving Naomi’s death.

“I’m teaching what I want to learn, which is how to have peace and joy in a really negative [time],” Wynonna continues. “I want people to know that they’re loved. I want people to know that there is hope.”

The Judds Final Tour continues through this month. Martina McBride, who was named as the opening act on the original billing, will continue to perform all the dates.

