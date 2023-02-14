98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Wynonna Judd Reassures Fans after Onstage Dizzy Spell: ‘All Is Well’

February 14, 2023 12:30PM CST
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum )

Wynonna Judd wants her fans to know that she’s doing fine.

The country star experienced a bout of dizziness, onstage, over the weekend.

In Dayton, Ohio, the singer stopped the show – because she suddenly felt lightheaded.  Judd asked the audience to give her a moment to gather herself.

Hang on a second.  Hang on a second.  I am really dizzy.  Could somebody come up here please?” the Judds member said before a crew member came to her aid.  “Yeah.  I’m really dehydrated.  I’m having a hard time, so hang on a second.”

She later took to social media, to update fans, saying, “All is well, y’all.  @littlebigtown and @martinamcbride, you are SUCH a blessing to me.  Thank you for holding me up, literally and figuratively.”

More so for women than for men, dizziness can be a symptom of a heart attack or other sudden health issue; so it was a real scare, for everyone there.

