Wynonna Judd joins CMA Fest Artist of the Day lineup

The Country Music Association has announced Wynonna Judd as the fourth and final artist on the Artist of the Day lineup.

Wynonna will take the CMA Close Up Stage inside Fan Fair X on Sunday, June 11, for an up-close-and-personal conversation hosted by Trisha Yearwood. Wynonna joins previously announced Dierks Bentley (June 8), Reba McEntire (June 9) and Brothers Osborne (June 10) as part of the star-studded interview lineup.

The CMA Close Up Stage will also feature several exciting interviews, which include live tapings of Amazon Music’s Country Heat Weekly podcast episodes featuring Tanya Tucker and Jelly Roll.

Additionally, the acoustic Spotlight Stage inside Fan Fair X will include performances from up-and-comers Nate Barnes, Laci Kaye Booth, Brennley Brown, Jillian Cardarelli, CB30, Karley Scott Collins, Keller Cox, Karissa Ella, HunterGirl, Dillon James, Robby Johnson, James Johnston, AJ Kross, Grace Leer, O.N.E The Duo, Landon Parker, Jenna Paulette, Jordan Rowe, SACHA, MaRynn Taylor, Track45 and Julie Williams, among many others.

The 2023 CMA Fest will take place in Nashville June 8 to June 11.

For more information and to grab tickets, visit cmafest.com/fanfairx.

