      Weather Alert

Wynonna Judd Gets All-Star Help to Perform ‘The Judds: The Final Tour’ without her Mother

May 19, 2022 @ 1:28pm

Audacy reports:  In addition to Martina McBride, who was set to perform on the trek before tragedy struck, Brandi CarlileFaith HillLittle Big TownAshley McBryde and Trisha Yearwood have all stepped up to join Wynonna on various tour dates to help her carry out what will be an emotional tour run.

More artists are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Additionally, a special closing show has been added in Lexington, KY, in honor of Naomi Judd, to honor her hometown.

Hill is scheduled to perform with Wynonna for the Lexington show.

TAGS
#AshleyMcBryde #Audacy #BrandiCarlisle #FaithHill #MartinaMcBride #NaomiJudd #TheFinalTour #TheJudds #TrishaYearwood #WynonnaJudd littlebigtown
Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Bet You Didn't Know Kissing Could Do All THIS
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Rid of Hiccups Immediately - Here's How.
'Baby NOT On Board' - Luke Combs' Says their Baby Boy Won't Be Invited on his Tour Bus
Biden Orders Flags To Be Flown At Half-Staff
Lady A Tickets!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On