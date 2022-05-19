Wynonna Judd Gets All-Star Help to Perform ‘The Judds: The Final Tour’ without her Mother

Audacy reports: In addition to Martina McBride, who was set to perform on the trek before tragedy struck, Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde and Trisha Yearwood have all stepped up to join Wynonna on various tour dates to help her carry out what will be an emotional tour run.
More artists are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
Additionally, a special closing show has been added in Lexington, KY, in honor of Naomi Judd, to honor her hometown.
Hill is scheduled to perform with Wynonna for the Lexington show.