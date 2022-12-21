Wynonna Judd, Dolly Parton + more take the spotlight with AXS TV’s “Women of Country” lineup

ABC

Wynonna Judd, Dolly Parton, Shania Twain and more of country’s female powerhouses are getting a special spotlight next month as part of AXS TV’s “Women of Country” programming.

Taking place January 7, the network will dedicate a full Saturday stack to celebrating the impact of legendary women, kicking off at 12 p.m. ET with appearances from Tanya Tucker and Trisha Yearwood on The Big Interview with Dan Rather.

Next up is Dolly, with a look back at her incredible career in The Dolly Parton Story — From Rags to Rhinestones. Hillary Scott and Lady A take the spotlight next, followed by programming that focuses on Taylor Swift, Shania and Wynonna.

The “Women of Country” focus will last through 3 a.m. ET the following day. Tune into AXS TV on January 7 for a daylong celebration of some of country’s female heavy hitters, with profiles, performances and more included in the programming.

