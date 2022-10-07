Wynonna Judd Addresses Rumor She’s ‘Fighting’ Sister Ashley over Mom Naomi’s Estate
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum )
Wynonna Judd calls out the rumor that she and her sister, actor Ashley Judd, are battling over their mother’s estate.
She told People magazine, “fighting over what? I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life. Why would we be fighting over the will?”
Wynonna explained that Naomi Judd‘s husband, Larry Strickland is the executor of the $25 million estate – and when he dies, Wynonna and Ashley will split the estate.
