Wynonna Judd Addresses Rumor She’s ‘Fighting’ Sister Ashley over Mom Naomi’s Estate

October 7, 2022 10:00AM CDT
Wynonna Judd calls out the rumor that she and her sister, actor Ashley Judd, are battling over their mother’s estate.

She told People magazine, “fighting over what?  I have such a great life.  Ashley has a great life.  Why would we be fighting over the will?

Wynonna explained that Naomi Judd‘s husband, Larry Strickland is the executor of the $25 million estate – and when he dies, Wynonna and Ashley will split the estate.

