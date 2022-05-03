      Weather Alert

WW II Soldier Missing In Action Remains Found 78 Years Later

May 3, 2022 @ 2:02pm

Honoring the life of a soldier 78 years after his death in World War IIArmy Staff Sergeant Gerald Helms were buried with full military honors Monday at a family service at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.  Staff Sgt. Helms was a glider pilot in Europe, and went missing in 1944 during a scouting mission. In 2019, a couple living in the Netherlands near the German border discovered a foot while digging to expand their garden. And the military made a positive identification earlier this year. That Dutch couple – Micheil and Imke Arndts – attended the service via phone link. Imke tells ABC News the couple is happy they could help.

“He was so far away from home, fighting for our freedom, so that’s something that we will never forget. And so we’re happy he that finally has his peace in his final resting place.” Visitation was held prior to interment at Kurtz Memorial Chapel in New Lenox.

