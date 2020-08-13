      Weather Alert

Write a letter to your future self with Billie Eilish

Aug 13, 2020 @ 12:35pm

ABC/Rick RowellAfter sharing her new song “my future,” Billie Eilish is inviting you to explore your future.

In partnership with Spotify, the “bad guy” singer has launched a new micro-site that allows you to write a letter to your future self. After you finish, you can pick a date up to two years from now that the letter will be sent back to you.

You can get started now via MyFuture.WithSpotify.com.

Eilish premiered “my future” at the end of July. It’s her second new track of 2020, following her James Bond theme song, “No Time to Die.”

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

