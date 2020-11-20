      Weather Alert

Wrigley Field Designated National Historic Landmark

Nov 20, 2020 @ 12:17pm

Wrigley Field is finally a national landmark.  The ballpark has been designated a National Historic Landmark, seven years after team owners first applied for the federal status.  The decision affirms the significance of the 106-year-old stadium to the city of Chicago, professional sports and American history and culture.  Wrigley Field was built in 1914.  It is the second-oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball behind Boston’s Fenway Park.  Wrigley became eligible for landmark status in 1987.

