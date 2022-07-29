Wrestlemania Headed To Philly

Wrestlemania is heading to the city of brotherly love in 2024.
On Wednesday, WWE announced that Wrestlemania 40 would be held at Lincoln Financial Field on April 6-7.
In addition to two nights of Wrestlemania, Philly will also host the annual WWE Hall of Fame ceremony at Wells Fargo Center, as well as episodes of Raw and Smackdown and other events.
Philly Mayor Jim Kenney said his city was “proud to welcome WWE fans from around the world” and that Mania will bring “a major impact for our local economy”.
