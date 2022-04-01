‘Wrecked Me’ – Lady A’s Dave Haywood Reveals Which Tim McGraw Song Got Him

Lady A’s Dave Haywood recently spoke about songs which make him get emotional. And the singer/songwriter singled out Tim McGraw’s ’90’s hit, “Don’t Take The Girl.”
“‘Don’t Take the Girl’ wrecked me, the first time I heard that. I mean, the music video and the song, the story. I miss stories in country music a lot, and they told so many great stories, I think, in the early 90s in their music,” said Haywood.
Hillary Scott chimed in, to add the song which always makes her want to cry, although she said there are a lot of songs that make her emotional. But it’s their own song, “Ocean,” which does it for her. Scott says, “when I heard it [Ocean] and it was Sarah Buxton singing the demo, it just slayed me.”
Lady A’s latest song is “What A Song Can Do.” What song makes you emotional?