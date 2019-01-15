WOW Air Offering International Flights For $49

WOW Airlines is living up to their name with $49 international fares.

The low-cost airline is offering up special deals to travelers headed to London, Dublin, Brussels, and Frankfurt for $49 each way.

The flight deals will be on sale through January 18th at midnight or until fares sell out.

The airlines CEO said, “At WOW air, we are committed to making travel more affordable and accessible to all as traveling is a culturally enriching, enjoyable and enlivening experience.” Here’s more from Travel Pulse.