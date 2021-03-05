Would You Want a Bathroom with No Door? It Might Be the New Home Design Trend… Or NOT

There’s a home design trend that’s been growing for the past few years: “open-concept bathrooms.” That’s a bathroom WITHOUT a door. Like, the toilet and shower are just out in the open, with no option for any privacy.
It’s trends like this that make me SO GLAD I’m not sophisticated enough to follow trends.
A house just hit the market in the Boston area with one of these open-concept bathrooms. And the bathroom seriously just looks like a living room . . . same flooring, no door, same décor. Only it’s got a toilet right in the middle of it.
The real estate agent selling the house says when he first saw it, quote, “I was like, ‘Man, was this designed for an exhibitionist?’ . . . but you know what? It could work if folks, you know, don’t mind having it open and just can live freely.”
Has he found anyone yet? Um . . . no. As he’s been showing the house, quote, “The majority just felt like they were having a hard time really trying to visualize themselves living in that space.”
