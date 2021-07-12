      Weather Alert

Would You Try a “Snickle” . . . a Snickers Wrapped in a Pickle?

Jul 12, 2021 @ 4:05pm
Baby size pickles.

TikTok is obsessed with “Snickles” right now . . . that’s a full Snickers bar wrapped in a PICKLE.  I feel like this snack idea only exists because combining the two words is fun.  It can’t actually taste good, can it?

 

 

It’s not a totally new idea.  The Snickle also went viral in 2018, and Snickers even did a video about it.  You just cut a dill pickle in half . . . hollow out the inside with spoon . . . jam a Snickers in there . . . and enjoy.

 

 

One guy who tried it couldn’t find a pickle big enough to fully encase a Snickers bar.  So it was more like a Snickers-pickle sandwich.  And he did NOT love it, but said it’s not as bad as it sounds.

 

(Here’s the video.)

 

Popular Posts
Win Free Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Changes for a Year!
Disaster Proclamation For Grundy County
An idea who's time has come!
Win a 4 Pack of Tickets to the Joliet Slammers!
Oreo Unveils Fall Flavors in the Summer?
Connect With Us Listen To Us On