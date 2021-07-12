Would You Try a “Snickle” . . . a Snickers Wrapped in a Pickle?

TikTok is obsessed with “Snickles” right now . . . that’s a full Snickers bar wrapped in a PICKLE. I feel like this snack idea only exists because combining the two words is fun. It can’t actually taste good, can it?
It’s not a totally new idea. The Snickle also went viral in 2018, and Snickers even did a video about it. You just cut a dill pickle in half . . . hollow out the inside with spoon . . . jam a Snickers in there . . . and enjoy.
One guy who tried it couldn’t find a pickle big enough to fully encase a Snickers bar. So it was more like a Snickers-pickle sandwich. And he did NOT love it, but said it’s not as bad as it sounds.
(Here’s the video.)