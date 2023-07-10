Would You Rent Your Clothes for an Overseas Trip?

Take-off that suitcase. This airline doesn’t want you to pack anything for your next vacation. Japan Airlines now sends up its “Any Wear, Anywhere” clothing rental service, for travelers who are headed to Japan.

The airline says the initiative will help decrease CO2 emissions.

The trial period will last through August 31st, for passengers of Japan Airlines.

Rates for clothing start at about $35. And customers won’t need to worry about cleaning the clothes when they go back home.

This new method of travel could do away with carrying heavy luggage… just bring your underwear and your phone/camera.

However, with so many air delays and cancellations, these days, I’m thinking I would like to have my things with me… And I would not like to have one more stop, besides baggage, rental car, etc. You know?

