Would You Recognize Keith Urban in This Photo Shared by Nicole Kidman?
By Roy Gregory
|
Mar 1, 2019 @ 6:13 AM
(AP Photo/Peter Kramer)

Keith Urban is no doubt one of the most recognizable figures in country music. But thanks to his wife Nicole Kidman, she had some fun sharing a photograph on Instagram on Thursday evening that showed fans what Keith looked like decades ago.
“Guess who?” The photograph shows a much younger Keith with long locks and holding an electric guitar. Read more from Starts at 60.

View this post on Instagram

Guess who? #TBT

A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Carrie Underwood gives Special Helium-Filled Performance for Son’s Birthday KFC/TACO BELL in Joliet Closes Lay’s Is Releasing Three New Chips Based on Types of Music? A Couple of New Movies Open This Weekend 11 Years ago Brandon Jones tried to steal Dierks Bentleys show! Carrie Underwood sang the classic “Happy Birthday” song with a twist.
Comments