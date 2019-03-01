Keith Urban is no doubt one of the most recognizable figures in country music. But thanks to his wife Nicole Kidman, she had some fun sharing a photograph on Instagram on Thursday evening that showed fans what Keith looked like decades ago.
“Guess who?” The photograph shows a much younger Keith with long locks and holding an electric guitar. Read more from Starts at 60.
Would You Recognize Keith Urban in This Photo Shared by Nicole Kidman?
