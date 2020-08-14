Would You Rather Live a Long, Tough Life or a Short, Comfortable One?

A new survey asked people if they’d rather, quote, “live a long life but struggle” or, quote, “live a shorter but comfortable life”? Slightly more people picked the short, easy life over the long, hard one.
Here’s JUST the hypothetical we all need right now as we deal with issues of our own mortality like never before.
35% of people picked the short, comfortable life. 32% picked the long, tough life. And 32% went with the cop-out of “I don’t know.”
Men were slightly more likely to pick a long, hard life over a short, easy one. Women were much more likely to pick a short, easy life over a long, hard one.
Possibly most interesting: The only age group in which more people picked a long, tough life is . . . people over 55.
