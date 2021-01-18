      Weather Alert

Would You Rather Get a 10% Raise or One Extra Day Off per Month?

Jan 18, 2021 @ 12:39pm

Would you rather get a 10% raise or get one extra day off a month to deal with bills and other life-related stuff?  A new survey found 57% of Americans would rather have the extra time than the extra money.

 

Mondays are bad enough; but this is Blue Monday, on top of it.  So how much money would you be willing to give up to get just ONE Monday off, each month?

A new survey reveals that over half of us would rather get an extra day off, each month, to deal with bills and other life tasks, than get a 10% raise.  (It’s roughly 5% fewer workdays a year if you work five days a week.)

Here are the five “life admin” tasks we hate the most . . .

1.  Responding to messages and emails…  31% of us find it overwhelming.

2.  Making phone calls… also 31%.

3.  Reaching out to customer service:  27%.

4.  Updating your calendar or planner:  26%.

5.  Organizing your files, in real life or on your computer:  26%.

The survey also shows that two-thirds of us regularly feel overwhelmed by those types of things.  57% admitted they sometimes procrastinate with stuff that would only take a few minutes.  And half of us feel like we’re not TRUE adults most of the time.

Check out more, here:  (Study Finds)

 

