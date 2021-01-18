Would You Rather Get a 10% Raise or One Extra Day Off per Month?

Would you rather get a 10% raise or get one extra day off a month to deal with bills and other life-related stuff? A new survey found 57% of Americans would rather have the extra time than the extra money.
Mondays are bad enough; but this is Blue Monday, on top of it. So how much money would you be willing to give up to get just ONE Monday off, each month?
A new survey reveals that over half of us would rather get an extra day off, each month, to deal with bills and other life tasks, than get a 10% raise. (It’s roughly 5% fewer workdays a year if you work five days a week.)
Here are the five “life admin” tasks we hate the most . . .
1. Responding to messages and emails… 31% of us find it overwhelming.
2. Making phone calls… also 31%.
3. Reaching out to customer service: 27%.
4. Updating your calendar or planner: 26%.
5. Organizing your files, in real life or on your computer: 26%.
The survey also shows that two-thirds of us regularly feel overwhelmed by those types of things. 57% admitted they sometimes procrastinate with stuff that would only take a few minutes. And half of us feel like we’re not TRUE adults most of the time.
