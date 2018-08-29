Would You Pay Someone to Quit Your Job for You?

Do you feel overworked or stressed out all of the time at your job? How much would you pay to actually have someone quit your job for you?

Full-time workers in Japan are paying a company called Exit $450 to tell their bosses that they won’t be back (part-time workers pay around $360).

According to Exit’s website, they’ve helped clients, many in their 20s and 30s, leave jobs ranging from sales and web production to a restaurant chef.

After informing bosses that you quit, Exit relays basic requests, but it doesn’t get involved in complicated matters such as possible severance payment.

Based in Tokyo, Exit began as a startup last year, and it is reportedly turning a profit. Japanese tradition compels many employees to give at least a month’s notice and to tell their manager about their plans in a face-to-face meeting. Etiquette also calls for a formal letter of resignation – and for departing employees to dole out an assortment of small gifts on their last day, to show their appreciation to their co-workers. With Exit, you bypass all that. There’s definitely demand out there, says co-owner Yuichiro Okazaki, adding, “Personally, I’m perplexed as to why people find it hard to quit, but I do sense that this atmosphere is prevalent in Japan.” Here’s more from NPR.com.