Would You Pay $50 for a Chance to Win $1,000,000? It’s a Thing.
December 28, 2022 10:00AM CST
Gambler Scratching a Lottery Ticket With a Penny
South Florida Man Wins $1 Million Playing Lottery Scratch-Off Game
Would you buy a $50 scratch-off lottery ticket, if it meant you had a much higher chance of winning $1 million, than with a regular ticket? A man in southern Florida just did – and he won.
The holiday “miracle” actually provided the man with $820,000 outright, after deductions.
The business that sold him the ticket received a $2,000 check for its participation.
The 55-year-old man earned the top prize for Florida’s scratch-off game, which offers people: “the best odds to become an instant millionaire.” After all, how many people would drop a fifty on a scratch-off ticket? That could greatly reduce the pool of potential winners. Many more people play, when the cost of the ticket is more like spare change.
Most scratch-off lottery tickets cost under $5 and offer prizes only in the thousands, like the one pictured, here.
Right now, the Mega Millions jackpot has just rolled over to $640,000,000 – since no one matched the winning numbers from last night’s drawing.
More about: